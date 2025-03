Cast of 'O'Dessa' arrives at New York premiere ahead of movie release on Hulu

NEW YORK CITY -- The red carpet was rolled out Tuesday night in Lower Manhattan for the premiere of the new film "O'Dessa."

"O'Dessa" is an original rock opera set in a post-apocalyptic future.

It's about a young woman's mission to recover a cherished family heirloom and then she has to use music to help save her true love.

"O'Dessa" is streaming on Hulu starting March 20.

