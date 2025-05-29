Off-Duty CPD officer acquitted of charges in Blue Island shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was acquitted of all charges in a shooting at a bowling alley in Blue Island in 2021.
The shooting happened during a fight at Burr Oak Bowl in Blue Island on January 11, 2021.
At least three people were shot. At least one of the victims was shot in the chest, where a vein and artery were severed.
Chicago police officer Kyjuan Tate, who was off duty at the time, was charged with several counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
In February, a judge partially granted a defense motion for a directed verdict, finding Tate not guilty on several counts of attempted murder.
On Wednesday, a judge found Tate not guilty on the remaining counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Tate was a probationary officer at the time. He was fired from the police department.
