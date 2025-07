At least 1 injured in Kennedy Expressway shooting, crash on Northwest Side: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person was injured in a Kennedy Expressway shooting and crash on the city's Northwest Side overnight Saturday, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting and multi-vehicle crash happened in the city's O'Hare neighborhood near North Cumberland Avenue.

ISP said one person was shot. Their condition was not immediately known.

All lanes reopened around 4 a.m. following an investigation, ISP said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.