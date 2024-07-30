Online fundraisers for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign raise over $200 million

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris c continued to generate a lot of buzz over a prolific week of fundraising for her campaign for president. The presumptive Democratic nominee has pulled in more than $200 million largely through online fundraising efforts.

The latest was called White Dudes or Harris. Hollywood actors and a couple of well-known governors who are reportedly in the mix to be Harris' VP pick took part in the video call.

Harris headed to a rally in Georgia Tuesday as money continues to pour into her presidential campaign coffers.

Actor Jeff Bridges, famous for his role as Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, was among those who took part in White Dudes for Harris. Potential running mate picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also joined in.

"When I'm invited to an event with the name White Dudes for Harris it doesn't usually sound like something I would join, but this is a terrific cause," Pritzker said.

Chicagoan Mike Nellis, a former Harris campaign senior advisor, helped organize the event, which raised $4 million.

"It was completely organically built online using social media. So, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, other sites," Nellis said. "I mean, just blew up. Our original goal was to get 10,000 people to sign up for the event, and we had 190,000 people who watched the live stream last night."

Harris just kicked off a $52 million ad campaign in battleground states. Donald Trump launched his own swing state ad blitz, attacking Harris for her role as President Biden's border czar.

Harris has benefitted from other online fundraisers by the groups Win with Black Women and Win with Black Men. It has proven an effective way to raise money and foster grassroots support, energy and connection.

"It's a way to kind of get some kind of group collective kind of feel," said Kent Redfield, professor emeritus at University of Illinois - Springfield. "There's potentially a huge amount of money out there and this seems to be a very efficient, effective way to go about it."

Now the question is whether this kind of campaign excitement and online fundraising is sustainable with the election still more than three months away. Only time will tell.

As of Tuesday, Harris said she has not made up her mind on a potential running mate.

