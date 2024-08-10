WATCH LIVE

Online scammers are back for the season, targeting back-to-school shoppers

McAfee shows a 380% increase in suspicious links targeting back-to\-school shopping.

ByAnn Pistone and Jason Knowles WLS logo
Saturday, August 10, 2024 5:14PM
Get your pen and paper ready. Here's what you need to know about the latest-back-to-school shopping scams.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back to school shopping is now top of mind. Here's a Quick Tip to avoid back to school shopping scams.

New research from online protection company McAfee shows a 380% increase this year in suspicious links targeting back to school shopping.

-If a deal looks too good to be true it probably is.
-Stick with known, legitimate retailers online and websites that have https and the yellow lock on them.
-Be skeptical of deals offered on social media.
-Avoid any possible phishing links you get in a direct message or by email or text.

More tip from McAfee:
-Exercise caution when registering or sharing personal information on questionable sites.
-Use a VPN if you're shopping on public Wi-Fi
-Verify email addresses of sender, don't click on links from unsolicited sms, text email communication offering deals.

