Online scammers are back for the season, targeting back-to-school shoppers

Get your pen and paper ready. Here's what you need to know about the latest-back-to-school shopping scams.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back to school shopping is now top of mind. Here's a Quick Tip to avoid back to school shopping scams.

New research from online protection company McAfee shows a 380% increase this year in suspicious links targeting back to school shopping.

-If a deal looks too good to be true it probably is.

-Stick with known, legitimate retailers online and websites that have https and the yellow lock on them.

-Be skeptical of deals offered on social media.

-Avoid any possible phishing links you get in a direct message or by email or text.

More tip from McAfee:

-Exercise caution when registering or sharing personal information on questionable sites.

-Use a VPN if you're shopping on public Wi-Fi

-Verify email addresses of sender, don't click on links from unsolicited sms, text email communication offering deals.

