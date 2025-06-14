24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Health clinic focused on serving LGBTQ community to open next week in South Shore

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 14, 2025 12:09AM
Onyx Medical Wellness, a health clinic focused on serving the LGBTQ community, will open next week in South Shore.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Pride Month, Chicago is getting a new health clinic that is focused on serving the LGBTQ community.

It's opening in the South Shore: a part of the city that has long lacked accessible, inclusive health care.

The grand opening of Onyx Medical Wellness is happening next week, on the same day as Juneteenth, at 2247 E. 73rd St.

Founder Dr. Maya Green, who is also a grand marshal in the 2025 Chicago Pride Parade, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

Green spoke on what inspired her to open the facility and how it differs from traditional clinics.

Green also talked about what events are coming up this summer.

