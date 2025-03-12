Organizers announce date, theme for 2025 Chicago Pride Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Organizers announced Wednesday the date for the 2025 Chicago Pride Parade.

The 54th annual Chicago Pride Parade will get underway at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 29.

This year's parade theme is "United in Pride," which organizers say reflects the powerful spirit of unity, resilience, and love that defines the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

"For over 50 years, the Chicago Pride Parade has remained a powerful platform for visibility, advocacy, and celebration," said parade co-coordinator Tim Frye. "In 2025, we celebrate not just how far we've come, but in the face of growing challenges, the strength we have when we stand together."

The parade steps off from Sheridan and Broadway (viewing begins at Grace and Broadway) and will then travel the 2-mile parade route south on Broadway; then south on Halsted; then east on Belmont; then south on Broadway; then east on Diversey to Cannon Drive.

For more information, visit pridechicago.org.