Orland Park mayoral election: Jim Dodge defeats incumbent Mayor Keith Pekau with union support

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Orland Park is getting a new mayor after eight years.

Incumbent Keith Pekau conceded Tuesday to challenger Jim Dodge.

He said his goal is to bring unity to the Orland Park community.

Dodge has earned a lot of trust over the years in Orland Park, and the results in the mayoral race reflect that.

Dodge earned 57 percent of the vote.

He has served the community for decades as a village trustee, and now, as incoming mayor, he says it's time to move away from the political divide.

"Keith sent me a text, didn't call me. He saw the numbers when I probably did. So obviously, it was a great deal of joy and elation," Dodge said.

Dodge worked alongside Pekau, serving as a village trustee in Orland Park for 32 years.

He retired in 2021, but he says the state of politics in the community pushed him to get back to work.

"A lot of people in town were growing increasingly dissatisfied about the direction of Orland Park," Dodge said. "Civility and respect, I think what the folks opening businesses want is a town that functions well so businesses can be approved quickly."

A key part of Dodge's win came from the Arab American vote. The community was upset with Mayor Pekau rejecting a Gaza ceasefire resolution in Orland Park last year.

Pekau made comments in that meeting, saying he's an American first, and suggested people should go to another country if they disagree.

That led local residents to start up the All United PAC, calling Dodge an ally to the Arab community, as he helped approve construction of the local mosque in 2006.

"We don't want to make this about Arabs versus others. This is one community; this is Orland Park, and we are a part of Orland Park. And we will continue to be and build with Jim and build with everyone else that won last night," All United PAC Chairman Yousif Zegar said.

Dodge also gained major support from the local police and fire department unions.

The incoming mayor says supporting first responders is one of his top priorities, as well as focusing on the issues in Orland Park, rather than national politics.

"I'd like to say a lot of people want their hometown to maybe be the bastion, where all the divisiveness at the national level or Springfield doesn't take place here in Orland Park. Let's just focus on our community," Dodge said.

Dodge was up and running Wednesday, meeting with constituents across town.

Mayor Pekau's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.