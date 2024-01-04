Orland Park man charged with hate crime after punching Palestinian neighbor, authorities say

Orland Park man Terrence Clyne has been charged with a hate crime and two counts of battery after punching his Palestinian neighbor, authorities said.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An Orland Park man appeared in court Thursday after he was charged with committing a felony hate crime against his Palestinian neighbor.

The suspect, 68-year-old Terrence Clyne, has also been charged with 2 counts of misdemeanor battery for punching the neighbor twice.

Police say the attack happened after the victim moved garbage cans on a communal driveway.

Clyne allegedly made hateful comments referring to the victim's Palestinian origin.

In a statement Thursday, the council on American-Islamic Relations Chicago said, "We welcome the hate crime charge in this case as an indication that anti-Palestinian attacks will be taken seriously by law enforcement."

