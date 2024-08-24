Man dies after shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after being shot on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night, officials said.

Chicago police said the shooting happened at the Oak Street curve near the Gold Coast neighborhood around 9:19 p.m.

A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were heading northbound in a vehicle when a light-colored sedan pulled and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The man, shot in the head, was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital, where he later died. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Orlando Duran.

The woman, shot in the left calf, was taken to the same hospital, police said.

The shooter fled the scene in the sedan.

No one was in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

