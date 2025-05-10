Oswald's Pharmacy celebrating 150 years in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville business is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

Oswald's Pharmacy has been family-owned for six generations.

The pharmacy has adapted over the years.

In 2004, the pharmacy moved from downtown Naperville to Naperville Plaza. It's now located at 88 W. Gartner Road.

Each year, Oswald's supports a different nonprofit. For 2025, Oswald's is partnering with the Naperville Heritage Society. This partnership helps mark Oswald's 150th anniversary. Artifacts will be donated to Naper Settlement.

Other 150th anniversary celebrations include a new Oswald's line of apothecary products and craft sodas. There will be a full celebration this fall.