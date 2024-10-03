Student in custody after unloaded gun found in locker at Ottawa high school: police

OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) -- Two students were taken into south suburban custody on Tuesday after police said they took a gun to school.

Ottawa Township High School officials said rumors began circulating that somebody had a gun on campus.

Shortly after, police got involved and found an unloaded gun in a student's locker. It is unknown what type of firearm was located.

Ottawa police confirmed there was no ammunition found in the locker or any immediate area where the firearm was found.

Two students that allegedly knew about the gun were taken to the police station on Tuesday as police cleared the campus.

Each student received juvenile referrals for the offense of unlawful use of a weapon.

The student that reportedly took the gun to school was taken to the LaSalle County Juvenile Detention Facility. The second student was released to their parent.

No identities or ages have been released.

School officials and the police agreed that it was an isolated event and there was no continued threat to OTHS students.

The Ottawa Police Department will continue the investigation.

Officials with the Ottawa Township High School released the following statement in part:

"We take all reports regarding safety issues seriously and will continue to implement our safety protocols.

We encourage all members of the school community to continue to support the 'See Something, Say Something' movement. This can be done by reporting any threats of harm to District officials by calling and leaving a message at (815) 433-1323, extension 1411, or by emailing othssafe@ottawahigh.com."