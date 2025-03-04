24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago bakeries opening early on Paczki Day for crowds picking up traditional Polish donuts

Weber's Bakery opens up early to accommodate Paczki Day customers

Evelyn Holmes Image
ByEvelyn Holmes WLS logo
Tuesday, March 4, 2025 10:22AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Fat Tuesday, which in Chicago and the suburbs means it's Paczki Day!

A paczki is a traditional deep-fried Polish doughnut usually with a jam or a cream filling and topped with powdered sugar or a glaze. The sweet treat is a staple in celebrations before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Right now, bakeries around the Chicago area including Weber's Bakery on Archer Avenue are super busy. getting ready for the morning paczki rush.

Best Chicago bakeries to get your pastries for Paczki Day

Weber's Bakery is opening at 4 a.m. and will stay open until 3 p.m. while supplies last.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW