Chicago bakeries opening early on Paczki Day for crowds picking up traditional Polish donuts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Fat Tuesday, which in Chicago and the suburbs means it's Paczki Day!

A paczki is a traditional deep-fried Polish doughnut usually with a jam or a cream filling and topped with powdered sugar or a glaze. The sweet treat is a staple in celebrations before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

Right now, bakeries around the Chicago area including Weber's Bakery on Archer Avenue are super busy. getting ready for the morning paczki rush.

Weber's Bakery is opening at 4 a.m. and will stay open until 3 p.m. while supplies last.