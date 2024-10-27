Man carjacked in Park Ridge near Northwest Park, police say

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was carjacked while sitting in his vehicle in the north suburbs, police said.

The crime happened on Sunday at about 8:59 a.m. at a house near Glenview Avenue and the Northwest Highway, across the street from Northwest Park.

The man was in his gold colored 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan when the suspect opened his door and demanded the vehicle.

The victim refused and the suspect walked away down the driveway as the victim called 911, according to Park Ridge police.

Shortly after, the suspect and the victim got into a "physical altercation."

During the altercation, the victim got in the minivan and drove off heading southeast on Northwest Hwy.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was wearing a red T-shirt with a white stripe and a black hat. He is described to be about 30-40 years old, about 5'1" tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5252.