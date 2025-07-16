Partner, friend of CPD Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso, witnesses testify in accused murderer's trial

A partner and a friend of Chicago police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso and three witnesses testified in the trial for accused murderer Steven Montano.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was another difficult day of detailed testimony Wednesday about the day Chicago police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso was killed.

It was the second day of a trial against the man accused in the officer's murder.

The family of the late Officer Vásquez Lasso was in court for the second day of the trial against Steven Montano.

Montano is on trial for the murder of Officer Vásquez Lasso in March 2023.

Vásquez Lasso's partner testified on Wednesday. Officer Miguel Enciso testified he was behind Vásquez Lasso, chasing a man with a gun, and he heard the gun shots of two guns. He then used a Taser on Montano when he saw Officer Vásquez Lasso on the ground.

Officer Enciso identified the gun he secured in court on Wednesday before jurors. Enciso testified there was a live round still in the gun when he recovered it, that Enciso then removed.

Officer Saul Canteria tearfully told jurors Vásquez Lasso was his friend since the first day at the police academy.

Canteria said he heard the call for officer shot on the radio and was nearby. He testified he screamed when he realized it was his friend shot in the head , then he put Vásquez Lasso in his vehicle and later transferred his friend to an ambulance gurney.

Three people also testified who witnessed the scene.

A parent was on the playground with her kids she told jurors she hid her children behind a slide when she heard the gunshots.

Another parent waiting for his child outside of Sawyer Elementary testified he saw an officer running after a civilian, and when the officer told the man to stop, the man turned around pulled a gun and fired. He then saw the officer fall.

Another woman on her way home from the car wash pulled over and recorded the scene on her phone of the man running toward the park with the children and pulling a gun and firing at the officer, then seeing the officer fall.

The trial could conclude this week. Perhaps later this week, it will be determined if the defendant with take the stand in his own defense.