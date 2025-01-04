24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Parts of CTA Red, Blue lines affected by overnight work next week, with trains single-tracking

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, January 4, 2025 1:50AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you use the CTA Red and Blue lines, there will be some overnight service changes next week because of track maintenance.

The work will be done between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. the next day from Monday, Jan. 6 through Thursday, Jan. 9.

If you take the Blue Line, trains in both directions will operate on the same track between California and Division on the O'Hare branch.

If you take the Red Line, trains in both directions will operate on the same track between Cermak-Chinatown and Grand.

Minor delays should be expected. Riders will also have to board trains on the same side of the platform at those stops regardless of which direction they're traveling.

