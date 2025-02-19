Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi's husband receives kidney from daughter in successful transplant

Paul Pelosi, 84, the husband of San Francisco Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, is recovering after a kidney transplant. The donor? Their daughter.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of San Francisco Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, is recovering after a kidney transplant.

Paul's transplant happened last Friday at UCSF, according to a statement from the Congresswoman's office.

The kidney donor was the Pelosis' daughter, Jacqueline.

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is recovering at home.

A spokesperson for Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on behalf of Paul Pelosi writing:

"Today, I was pleased to be released from UCSF following a kidney transplant that took place on February 14. With love and generosity my daughter Jacqueline, to whom I am endlessly grateful, is the donor. We are deeply appreciative to the surgeons, physicians and medical team at UCSF for their excellent treatment and kindness. Under their guidance and the care of Nancy and our family, Jacqueline and I are on the path to a full recovery."

It's only the latest health challenge for the 84-year-old.

He suffered several injuries in a home invasion in 2022.