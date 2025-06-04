Chicago job corps center closing at end of month as feds phase out operations, leaving some homeless

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Young people are scrambling, as Job Corps centers are shutting down in Chicago and across the country.

The Chicago center that educates young people and helps them find jobs is slated to close down with only a couple of days of notice, after a federal funding pause.

The decision means hundreds enrolled may not be able to complete their training, and, because most live in housing on the center's campus, could be left homeless, as well.

The Paul Simon Chicago Job Corps Center on the city's Southwest Side has been a source of hope for teens and young adults in desperate need of it.

The U.S. Department of Labor plans to phase out operations by June 30, and many of the contractors running the center say their services have been terminated.

Some 187 students live there.

The Trump administration says the program was operating at a $140 million deficit last year, is not cost-effective, has a low graduation rate and was not placing participants in stable jobs. But, both staff and students say those claims are not true.

The center offers students ages 16 to 24 training in various areas, like carpentry, security, pharmacy tech and more.

"I feel almost that this is not real. It's almost as if, like, in my experience, I've been like hit down by society, and, you know, look down upon, you know, why I've been homeless before and then I've gotten myself back up. And then now, during the second time, because I am completing my trade, actually, I'm completing it next week. We're able to speed up our process, but the main issue is that I am not going to be right back out next week, couch surfing again," 23-year-old Brant Ward said.

This also means dozens of staff members could soon be out of jobs.

Their concern remains the students.

"I was really excited to find a trade and everything, but now it's closing down. It's going to be so much harder," 21-year-old pharmacy tech Jennifer Duarte said.

"At first, we had till the end of June. Then, we had until June 6, and then they told us June 13, and that was back to June 6 again, and that people have to move out. Some people are homeless," 21-year-old security program student Jeremiah Brown said.

Job Corps says it's suing the U.S. Department of Labor over the closures across the country.