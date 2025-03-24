Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Libertyville, police say

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV in north suburban Libertyville Sunday night, police said.

The Libertyville police and fire departments responded at about 8:25 p.m. to the intersection of Route 176 and Fourth Avenue.

Police said a Honda Pilot was traveling westbound on IL Route 176 and struck a 70-year-old woman near the intersection of Fourth Avenue.

The woman was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released the woman's identity.

The driver of the Honda Pilot remained on the scene and police are investigating the crash.