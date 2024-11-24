Perry's Steakhouse & Grille offers to-go meals for traditional Thanksgiving feast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanksgiving at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille promises a sumptuous culinary celebration perfect for dining in or for enjoying in the comfort of your home with their delicious to-go menu options. Available at their three Chicagoland locations in Oak Brook, Schaumburg or Vernon Hills. Perry's offers a Thanksgiving experience that will delight the whole family.

Dine-In Experience

Date: Thursday, November 28

Time: 11 AM - 9 PM

Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast at Perry's with an elegant twist. Start your meal with a choice of either the Honey Crisp Apple Salad, enlivened with dried cherries, walnuts, and a luscious maple syrup vinaigrette, or the creamy Butternut Squash Soup.

Indulge in our main feature: Sliced, Smoked Turkey Breast, served with Pan Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, Sausage & Sage Dressing, Cranberry Relish, and Homemade Bread for $49 per person excluding gratuity and tax.

For the younger diners, a special Kids Thanksgiving entrée plate with sides is available for $19.

Complete your holiday meal with an optional individual serving of Perry's delectable pumpkin cheesecake, yours for an added $9.

The TO-GO menu includes:

Soup or Salad

o Honey Crisp Apple Salad with Dried Cherries, Walnuts and Maple Syrup Vinaigrette

o Butternut Squash Soup

Entrée: Sliced, Smoked Turkey Breast

Sides: Pan Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, Sausage & Sage Dressing, Cranberry Relish and Homemade Bread

Optional Add-On: Family-style Pumpkin Cheesecake, for four, discounted by 40%, available for an additional $29.

A Kids Thanksgiving entrée plate with sides is also available at $19.

A La Carte Sides are also available.

Pick-Up Temperature:

Heat & Eat (COLD), Wednesday, November 27 - November 28

Ready to Serve (HOT), Thursday, November 28