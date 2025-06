Person hit, killed in crash in Sugar Grove, officials say

A person was hit and killed in crash in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Monday, according to local officials.

A person was hit and killed in crash in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Monday, according to local officials.

A person was hit and killed in crash in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Monday, according to local officials.

A person was hit and killed in crash in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Monday, according to local officials.

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person died after being hit by a vehicle on the far west suburbs on Monday, officials said.

A person was hit and killed on Route 56 in Sugar Grove, officials said.

Authorities told ABC7 the person left the vehicle while it was moving and was then hit by another vehicle.

The westbound side of Route 56 from I-88 exit ramp was closed.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed.

No other information was immediately available.