Swimmer in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach

Crews pulled a person from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach after a water search on Monday afternoon.

Crews pulled a person from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach after a water search on Monday afternoon.

Crews pulled a person from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach after a water search on Monday afternoon.

Crews pulled a person from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach after a water search on Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago fire and police departments mounted a concerted effort to locate a missing swimmer on Monday afternoon.

ABC7 saw crews pull out a man who was unresponsive after being underwater for about an hour.

CFD divers had been searching close to the shore at 31st Street Beach, and ABC7 counted at least four search boats and a helicopter being deployed to this scene.

A witness told ABC7 there was a group of about a dozen or so young people hanging out at the pier when a member of that group apparently jumped into the lake.

The water is very cold. The man was about 50 feet from the pier when he began struggling.

"I was on my bike. I came up here, and I noticed there was a guy backstroking, jumped off the pier. He was backstroking, and then he just went down," said witness Jose Vazquez. "Really, because the current is really strong. The water is really cold. Probably shocked the body."

Crews pulled the unresponsive man from the water after about an hour-long search effort and performed CPR on him before rushing him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

As a reminder, the beaches do not officially open in Chicago until the Friday before Memorial Day, so there were no lifeguards on duty on Monday, and swimming is prohibited.

Further information was not immediately available.