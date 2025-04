Person struck by Metra UP-NW train in Bucktown, services disrupted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was struck by a train on Friday on the city's Northwest Side, Metra said.

A pedestrian was struck by Metra UP-NW train #627 near Clybourn, Metra said.

All inbound and outbound services were halted due to police activity.

No other information was immediately available.

Police have not released any information on the incident.