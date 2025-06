PAWS Chicago hosting beach party at Navy Pier

The beach party is happeneing on July 17 at Offshore Rooftop.

The beach party is happeneing on July 17 at Offshore Rooftop.

The beach party is happeneing on July 17 at Offshore Rooftop.

The beach party is happeneing on July 17 at Offshore Rooftop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago is set to host their annual beach party.

The animal shelter is hosting its 22nd annual Beach Party at Offshore Rooftop at Navy Pier.

The money raised will support PAWS Chicago's lifesaving programs for hundreds of animals waiting to be adopted.

A free adoption event is happening on Sunday, July 13 at Angels with Tails Roscoe Village.

The beach party is happening on July 17. Tickets cost $250.

To learn more about these and future events, click here.