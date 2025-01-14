Veteran, IL Sen. Duckworth grills Trump's Defense Secretary pick Hegseth: 'You're not qualified'

Pete Hegseth faced tough questions about his qualifications and his comments on women.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Defense secretary was grilled Tuesday on Capitol Hill during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, was in full combat mode as she went hard after Hegseth and his qualifications to lead the nation's military. Her questioning was perhaps the moment of this hearing.

Hegseth faced hours of questioning on Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee. But at no time was it more combative than when Duckworth grilled Hegseth on his qualifications.

"Yes or no, did you lead an audit? Yes, or no? What are you afraid of, you can't answer this question? Yes or no did you lead an audit?" Duckworth said.

The focus was, did Hegseth's background of never leading an organization with more than about 100 people plus volunteers qualify him to lead a military of 3 million members?

"You're not qualified, Mr. Hegseth. You're not qualified," Duckworth said.

Hegseth, a decorated combat veteran and former Fox News host, was also grilled by other Democrats about personal conduct issues, including allegations of drinking on the job and a 2017 sexual assault allegation that was not prosecuted.

"From the beginning, there was a coordinated smear campaign orchestrated by the media against us. That was clear from moment one," Hegseth said.

One Republican called out Democrats as hypocrites.

"You guys make sure you make a big show and point out the hypocrisy because the man's made a mistake, and you want to sit there and say he's not qualified? Give me a joke," said Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma.

Hegseth was also repeatedly questioned about comment he made that women should not serve in combat roles.

"So, please explain these types of statements because they're brutal and they're mean, and they disrespect men and women who are willing to die for this country," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.

Hegseth's position softened after his nomination.

"And I would point out I've never disparaged women serving in the military," Hegseth said.

Hegseth promised to reverse what he called woke standards pushed by the Biden Administration, and to reject diversity and equity requirements.

"The only thing that should matter is how capable are you at your job," Hegseth said.

Duckworth, with copy of the Soldiers Creed behind her, fired back.

"You have not earned your place as Secretary of Defense. You say you care about keeping our Armed Forces strong and that you like that our Armed Forces is a meritocracy, then that's not lower the standards for you. You, sir, are a no-go at this station," Duckworth said.

Hegseth needs to be confirmed by the entire Senate at a later time. But with Republicans holding the majority, it would appear he is on his way to becoming Defense secretary.