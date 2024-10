Oak Lawn's Petey's Bungalow Restaurant and Lounge to close its doors after more than 60 years

Petey's Bungalow Restaurant and Lounge, located at 440 95th Street in Oak Lawn, Illinois, will shut its doors after more than 60 years in business.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- This is the final week for a beloved Oak Lawn restaurant.

Petey's Bungalow Restaurant and Lounge will close its doors next Tuesday after more than six decades in business.

Owner Petey Kattos opened the restaurant with his wife back in 1961.

But after losing his wife last year, he decided it was time to retire at the age of 87.

Kattos said he and his wife, both Greek immigrants, lived the American dream.