Massive apartment fire injures 3, displaces about 50 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A massive fire destroyed an apartment building in Philadelphia Thursday.

The call came in around 9:24 p.m. for flames shooting from the roof of the property.

Chopper 6 over apartment building fire in Rhawnhurst on July 11, 2024.

"On arrival companies found heavy smoke conditions emanating from the fourth floor. Companies went into service with an interior check to locate and find a fire while simultaneously looking for any occupants and making sure they were removed safely," Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said.

The fire was brought under control just after midnight.

DeVona MacFarland, who was preparing for a family reunion in South Carolina, was in the shower when the alarm sounded.

"The good thing is we're all alive. That's all that matters," she said, realizing that she may not have a home when she returns.

Philadelphia fire officials provide update on Roosevelt Blvd. blaze that destroyed apartment building on July 11, 2024.

"I said to the fireman, 'I hope I have something to come back to when I come back.' He said, 'We'll do our best,'" MacFarland said.

The view from ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI captured the charred remains of the property. Crews remained on scene overnight to put out any hotspots.

According to officials, about 50 people were displaced and three residents suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross and Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management are opening a shelter for those impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.