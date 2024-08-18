Why physical exams and immunizations are so important for students headed back to school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's back to school season which means many students will need a routine physical exam.

Illinois state law mandates certain immunizations and vaccines for children and adults enrolled in childcare, grade school, or college.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, Illinois students that are going to school for the first time, either kindergarten or first grade, sixth graders, and ninth graders at any public or private school must provide proof of physical examination using an approved form.

Doctor Dr. Rutu Ezhuthachan from Meridian Health joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about why vaccinations and physicals are important for school-aged children, teens and college-bound young adults.