Man critically injured in Pilsen house fire: Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a house on the city's Southwest Side on Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire started at home near West 19th and South May streets in the city's Pilsen neighborhood.

CFD said a man in his 50s was critically injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.