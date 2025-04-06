24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man shot inside moving vehicle in Pilsen, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 6, 2025 10:49AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot inside a moving vehicle on Chicago's Southwest Side early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the Pilsen neighborhood's 1800-block of South Blue Island Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

Police said someone in a white sedan fired shots, striking a a 20-year-old man, who was a passenger in another vehicle.

The victim, shot in the back, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition, police said.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

