Woman stabbed, critically injured outside migrant shelter in Pilsen: Chicago police

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Saturday, September 14, 2024 11:22AM



CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is recovering after she was stabbed outside a migrant shelter in Pilsen on Friday night, Chicago police said.

The stabbing happened at the shelter near 23rd and Halsted around 7:15 p.m.

Police said a man and woman were arguing with the victim when the man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed her.

The victim, 35, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

It is not yet known if anyone involved was staying at the shelter.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

