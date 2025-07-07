New Lenox's Pizza Di Farfalla goes viral after Dave Portnoy review

Pizza Di Farfalla in New Lenox has seen a surge in sales after Dave Portnoy reviewed them.

Pizza Di Farfalla in New Lenox has seen a surge in sales after Dave Portnoy reviewed them.

Pizza Di Farfalla in New Lenox has seen a surge in sales after Dave Portnoy reviewed them.

Pizza Di Farfalla in New Lenox has seen a surge in sales after Dave Portnoy reviewed them.

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- One bite of pizza changed everything for a southwest suburban pizza spot.

Pizza Di Farfalla in New Lenox has seen a surge in sales after Dave Portnoy stopped by for a surprise visit.

Giovanni Oriente, owner of Pizza Di Farfalla, said they had no idea the Barstool Sports founder was going to stop by.

Portnoy rated the non-tavern style pizza a solid 7.9 and said the 90-minute drive from the city was worth it.

The social media personality said he isn't a big fan of Chicago pizza, but Pizza Di Farfalla stood out.

The review was posted one week ago, and Oriente said they have barely been able to keep up with demands.

Oriente quit hit corporate job to follow his dream to serve delicious pizza. The restaurant is named after his late mother.

Although Oriente was not there, Portnoy spoke with his wife.

She got emotional as she spoke about her husband's passion for selling good pizza.

To see Pizza Di Farfalla's full menu, click here.

To watch the full review, click here.