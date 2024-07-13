Robert's Pizza and Dough Co. named one of '50 Top Pizzas' in America

Looking for pizza in Chicago? Look no further than Robert's Pizza and Dough Co. on the Ogden Strip in Streeterville!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the many things Chicago prides itself on is its pizza, and now, one local pizzeria is giving the city some bragging rights.

Robert's Pizza and Dough Co. has been named one of the 50 Top Pizzas in the USA for the fourth year in a row!

Robert's Pizza took home the #10 position for 2024, up from #27 in 2023, along with a second award for "Performance of the Year 2024 Robo Award."

Their recognition as one of the top twelve pizzas in the U.S. secured a golden ticket for Robert's Pizza to attend the World Pizza Ceremony in Naples this September. There, they'll be recognized as one of "The Best 100 Pizzerias in the World" for this year's 50 Top Pizza Guide.

Robert's Pizza is one of three other Chicago restaurants to make the prestigious list of 50 Top Pizzas 2024, with the others being Spacca Napoli and Coda di Volpe, and a fourth recognized for the 10 Best Pizza Slices in the USA - Jimmy's Pizza Cafe.

This honor comes as Robert's Pizza celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Located on the Ogden Strip in Streeterville, Robert's Pizza & Dough Co. was founded by the husband and wife team, Robert and Dana Garvey. The brick oven-baked, thin-crust artisan pizza evolved from Robert's obsessive 20-year quest to fine-tune a dough recipe that would deliver the perfect crust.