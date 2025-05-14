'Right To Play' act reaches historic settlement for Illinois high school student-athletes

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- The "Right To Play" act has reached a historic settlement. It gives young athletes the right to compete in non-school events, or on non-school teams, during the same season in which they play for their school.

Up until now, a high school student-athlete who played a sport for a club team could be suspended from playing for the high school team. A new rule will now allow them to do both.

Santiago Chavez, a sophomore at Reavis High School in Burbank, is one of the top distance runners in the state, and he's hoping to run in college. However, last season he was suspended for two weeks from the high school season after running in a non-IHSA track meet. That should not happen again thanks to an agreement between state lawmakers and the Illinois High School Association.

"Makes me happy now I can compete without limitations," Chavez said.

Reavis High School athletic director Bob Morack said the rule change will allow for the best of both worlds.

"Most importantly the athletes. We wanna protect our kids," Morack said. "We wanna do right by them, and I think this does that."

According to IHSA rules, Chavez and thousands of other Illinois high school student athletes could be ruled ineligible for participating in a club sport event during the high school season. Naperville-area District 41 state Representative Janet Yang Rohr sponsored a bill in the Illinois House to change that.

"I've heard from student-athletes and families from around the state, and they are thrilled," Yang Rohr said. "Because it really does open up opportunities."

The IHSA will give student-athletes two waivers per season to participate in club sports. They released a statement, saying in part they support the change because it "would provide more opportunities for non-school participation for high school students during their IHSA season."

Soccer player Libby Magnone was suspended for two high school seasons because she chose to play in club showcase matches in front of college recruiters. She testified before the house education committee in Springfield, hoping to change the law.

"I love it," father Rich Magnone said. "Couldn't be prouder of my kid, and I appreciate the state decided to be reasonable about it."

The rule will not affect student-athletes for this school year or the fall semester of next school year. It's expected to take effect in January of 2026.