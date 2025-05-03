Police activity at CTA Blue Line Chicago station interrupting services

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police activity on the city's Northwest Side interrupted CTA services on Saturday afternoon.

Blue Line trains were running but not stopping at the Chicago station located at 800 N. Milwaukee Avenue, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

The CTA said there was police activity at the station. No other information regarding the investigation was available.

Customers are encouraged to look for other services.

Chicago police have not provided any information regarding the investigation.