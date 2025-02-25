Armed suspects invade home, carry out two robberies in North Lawndale: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert on Monday after a home invasion and two robberies in North Lawndale.

The incidents happened on Sunday in the 2900-block of West Fillmore between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Police say four armed men and a woman forced their way into an apartment, battered the victims inside and demanded their property.

Shortly afterward, they also battered and robbed victims who arrived to sell an item they had advertised on social media.

The suspects wore black ski masks and dark clothing.

Police asked anyone with information to call them.

