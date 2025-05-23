24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Burglars target CAVA restaurant in Wicker Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 23, 2025 4:51PM
The Chicago Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Wicker Park, Chicago CAVA location on North Milwaukee Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars targeted a Northwest Side restaurant early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary happened just after 3:15 a.m. in the Wicker Park neighborhood's 1400-block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Police said two males pried open CAVA's rear entrance and took property from inside.

The suspects fled the scene northbound on Honore Street.

There is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

