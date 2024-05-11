Video shows 4 suspects wanted in deadly Chatham shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police are looking for four suspects in a deadly Chatham shooting that happened in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released video and images of four people wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last weekend.

Video shows the suspects getting out of two black SUV's near East 79th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue on Sunday, May 5.

Police said the victims were near the sidewalk. One man was killed and two others were injured in the shooting.

Still images appear to show the suspects holding guns. Police say they appear to be between 15 and 25 years old.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-747-8271.

