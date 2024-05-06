3 men shot, 1 fatally, in Chatham, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting Sunday left three men shot, one fatally, in Chatham on South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting Sunday on Chicago's South Side left one man dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. just steps from a liquor store on the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove, Chicago police said.

Investigators said the victims were near the sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood when they were approached by four gunmen who opened fire, police said.

The identity of the man who was killed in the shooting was not yet known.

No one is in custody.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

