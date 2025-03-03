Polish President Andrzej Duda wraps up Chicago visit with speech in Jefferson Park

Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland, spoke at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park, Chicago on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a packed house at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park on Sunday.

Polish President Andrzej Duda wrapped up his weekend in the Windy City by addressing Chicago's Polish community.

In his speech, attendees say, he talked about the importance of knowing your generational roots and the future of Poland.

"It was amazing and the speech the president gave was exactly what we were expecting," said attendee Wieslawa Grochowski.

More than 1,000 people were in attendance.

"When the president said how the youth should be proud and how he sees that, it felt for me inspiring and I wanted to listen and to hear what else he had to say," said Paulina Piekos, another attendee.

The event, sponsored by the Copernicus Foundation and the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland, started with the president recognizing several Midwest Polish-American organizations and ended with festive Polish dance performances.

"To see all the communities and the different groups come together, it was an unbelievable experience. Something I'm always going to remember," said Copernicus Foundation board member Michael Peplow.