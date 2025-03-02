Hundreds rally for Ukraine in downtown Chicago after shouting match between Trump, Zelenskyy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people marched in downtown Chicago on Sunday, calling for justice for Ukraine.

The rally got underway in the wake of a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Around 400 people started their rally at Water Tower Place and marched their way down to Daley Plaza.

The crowd was filled with energy, waving Ukraine's flag through the downtown streets while chanting, "Ukraine is not for sale."

Many of them told ABC7 they were outraged by Friday's meeting in the Oval Office, which was cut short with Zelenskyy being asked to leave the White House.

Protesters said they want to see more unity from the Trump administration.

The rally was packed with crowds of people, and Sen. Dick Durbin even joined them.

"To think that this president is going to embrace Vladimir Putin is an outrage. We now have a responsibility to stand up, Durbin said.

