Vice President JD Vance gifts Pope Leo XIV custom Chicago Bears jersey

Is the pope a Bears fan? Vice President JD Vance gifted Pope Leo XIV a custom Chicago Bears jersey with his name and the number 14.

Is the pope a Bears fan? Vice President JD Vance gifted Pope Leo XIV a custom Chicago Bears jersey with his name and the number 14.

Is the pope a Bears fan? Vice President JD Vance gifted Pope Leo XIV a custom Chicago Bears jersey with his name and the number 14.

Is the pope a Bears fan? Vice President JD Vance gifted Pope Leo XIV a custom Chicago Bears jersey with his name and the number 14.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President JD Vance gifted Pope Leo XIV a custom Chicago Bears jersey.

Vance met with the pontiff at the Vatican on Monday along with his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The group attended the pope's installation Mass on Sunday.

Vance gave Pope Leo XIV, who was born in Chicago and grew up in south suburban Dolton, a Chicago Bears jersey with his name and the number 14.

SEE ALSO | JD Vance gives Pope Leo XIV an invitation from Trump to visit US

READ MORE | Pope Leo shared posts critical of Trump, Vance's immigration policies on social media

SEE ALSO | White Sox unveil art installation honoring Pope Leo XIV at his 2005 World Series seat