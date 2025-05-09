Chicago-style Pope Leo XIV merch hits the internet as Portillo's launches sandwich in his honor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Catholic Church has a new hymn, and it's "Go Sox, go!"

The College of Cardinals selected its first Chicago-style pope, and the internet is already making memes, edits and merch.

Even Portillo's is getting in on the action, naming a sandwich after Pope Leo XIV, who was born on the city's South Side and grew up in Dolton.

"I lived with him for a year. I know that his favorite cake is chocolate cake from Portillo's," said Br. Joe Ruiz, who is a teacher. "He's a very down-to-earth guy, very humbling guy. Easy to talk to, approachable."

Want to rep da pope?

Several websites are selling merch featuring Pope Leo XIV.

You can find them on RAYGUN, Chitown Clothing and Obvious Shirts.

Want your own, personal Pope Leo XIV?

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is now selling Pope Leo XIV bobbleheads.

John Prevost made it clear that his brother, Pope Leo XIV, previously known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, roots for the South Siders.

Rate Field made sure to showcase that, showcasing "Hey Chicago, he's a Sox fan!" after Wrigley Field posted a similar message, saying, "Hey, Chicago, he's a Cubs fan!"

Prevost later clarified that their mother was from the North Side, and her side of the family roots for the Cubs.

"I heard he is a Cubs fan. God bless him," said Fr. Gregory Sakowicz of Holy Name Cathedral hours after the white smoke blew out of the Vatican's chimney.

But the Sox appear to have claimed Pope Leo XIV, creating a "Pope Leo" jersey.