Portuguese cookbook celebration comes to Chicago's McKinley Park

Chef Lauren Covas is bringing the taste of Portugal to Chicago with her new cookbook Little Portugal.

Chef Lauren Covas is bringing the taste of Portugal to Chicago with her new cookbook Little Portugal.

Chef Lauren Covas is bringing the taste of Portugal to Chicago with her new cookbook Little Portugal.

Chef Lauren Covas is bringing the taste of Portugal to Chicago with her new cookbook Little Portugal.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chef Lauren Covas is bringing the taste of Portugal to Chicago with her new cookbook Little Portugal.

Inspired by her upbringing in a Portuguese-American neighborhood, the book reimagines family recipes for the modern home cook.

Covas is teaming up with Cadinho Bakery in McKinley Park for a one-day-only event on Thursday, July 17. She'll sign books and debut a limited menu featuring dishes from Little Portugal, including a savory pork chop sandwich and creamy baked salt cod.

Covas appears on ABC7 Eyewitness Tuesday morning to preview the food and flavors behind the cookbook.

The book is available now at major retailers.