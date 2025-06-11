Suspect Adrian Rucker accused of pointing rifle at police before Ofc. Rivera unintentionally shot by fellow cop

Prayer vigil to be held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be a prayer vigil Wednesday night for fallen Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera.

It will be held at 5 p.m. at the 6th District police station where she worked, at 78th and Halsted.

Officer Rivera was killed in the line of duty last week when a fellow officer shot her unintentionally.

A suspect is facing charges in connection with the shooting death.

CPD said 25-year-old Adrian Rucker pointed a rifle at police on Thursday night, when Officer Rivera was killed.

The suspect appeared in court Sunday, where he was denied pretrial release.

Multiple charges against the Freeport, Illinois man came down early Sunday, including armed violence and having an invalid FOID card.

CPD said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Rivera was part of a team of officers that tried to stop someone who was believed to be armed near 82nd and Drexel.

Investigators say that person ran into an apartment, and officers chased him. Police say Rucker then confronted the officers with a rifle inside the building before leaving the scene.

Prosecutors in court Sunday said as the officers pursued Rucker, Officer Rivera was accidentally shot when a fellow officer's weapons discharged.

Rivera's mother was in court Sunday for the appearance and did not comment publicly.

Prosecutors told the judge Rucker is a convicted felon who had several warrants for his arrest.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling led a moment of silence for Rivera at a South Side event on Saturday.

He urged the public not to rush to judgment, as the investigation is ongoing.

Snelling says any information gained from a review of what occurred will help inform future training of officers.

Police said Rucker had six outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

Rucker is due back in court June 12.

