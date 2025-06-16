President Donald Trump calls for expanding ICE deportation raids in Chicago, other big cities

We could see more action this week in the Chicago area.

We could see more action this week in the Chicago area.

We could see more action this week in the Chicago area.

We could see more action this week in the Chicago area.

BROADVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago may be in for more ICE raids as President Donald Trump has ordered expanded deportations in Democratic cities.

His announcement comes as many in immigrant communities are already on edge.

President Trump wants to expand efforts to detain and deport undocumented immigrants.

On social media, the president says he wants achieve the single largest mass deportation program in history and plans on targeting those who live in Chicago, LA, and NYC.

SEE ALSO | Trump curbs immigration enforcement at farms, meatpacking plants, hotels and restaurants

This comes as just this weekend people across the country participated in "no kings" demonstrations as Trump held a parade in D.C.

Several people were also protesting the administration's latest immigration enforcement.

SEE ALSO | Thousands rally for 'No Kings' protests across Chicago against ICE raids, Trump's military parade

Here in Chicago, people with pending immigration cases say they received texts or emails to check-in at the Broadview facility over the weekend.

Immigrant communities were once again feeling on edge.

"People are besides themselves," state Senator Graciela Guzman said. "They are unsure if they are going to walk out of their appointment. They are unsure of how much forecasting they should do. Will they be able to work tomorrow? Will they be able to take their children to childcare, to camp or to school?"

Some of the people that walked out of the immigration facility were placed an ankle monitor and were given another immigration appointment