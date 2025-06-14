Thousands to participate in 'No Kings Day' protests across Chicago against Trump's military parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the military parade in D.C. takes place, the Chicago area is preparing for more protests against the Trump administration.

Thousands of protesters are expected to take part in the "No Kings Day" event taking place around the country.

A large demonstration is expected to begin on Saturday afternoon and will likely draw thousands of people into the Loop.

It's being called the "No Kings Day" protest.

Organizers said they are taking a stand against the Trump Administration and come in light of recent ICE raids.

The national demonstrations coincide with a massive Military parade happening in Washington D.C. celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. Saturday is also President Donald Trump's birthday.

The Chicago Police Department has also cancelled days off for officers as they prepare for the influx in people.

Saturday's demonstrations come after at least two other large-scale protests earlier this week in downtown. The protests were largely peaceful.

CPD says its officers are ready to handle the large crowds and prepared with all necessary resources.

List of "No Kings Day" protests across Chicago area

-Joliet: 10 a.m., North Larkin Avenue and West Jefferson Street

-Wheaton: 10 a.m., 311 S. Naperville Rd.

-Evanston: 10 a.m., 1601 Sherman Ave.

-Highland Park: 11 a.m., 1707 St. johns Ave.

-Geneva: 11:30 a.m., South Randall Road and Gleneagle Drive

-Highland, Indiana, 12 p.m., 41st and Ridge Road

-Shorewood: 1 p.m., 1100 block of North River Road

-Oak Park: 1 p.m. 800 Lake Street

-Des Plaines: 1 p.m., Wolf Road and Golf Road

-Mount Prospect: 2 p.m., 2 W. Northwest Hwy.

-Arlington Heights: 3 p.m., North Evergreen Avenue and East Eastman Street

-La Grange: 4:30 p.m., La Grange Road and Cossitt Avenue

The Chicago Police Department shared the following statement:

"CPD has implemented regular day off cancellations and extended tours for full-duty sworn members this weekend to ensure we have sufficient resources in place at the many special events and planned demonstrations being held, as well as in our communities citywide. The Chicago Police Department will always work to protect those exercising their First Amendment Rights. With public safety as our top priority, our planning and training for First Amendment assemblies are rooted in constitutional policing and the safety of all those participating, working and living in the affected areas. CPD has had extensive experience handling and successfully securing large demonstrations throughout the past few years, including those related to the war in Gaza and the 2024 Democratic National Convention. We will continue to do the same with all future large-scale demonstrations. As we protect these assemblies, we will not tolerate any criminal activity or violence. Those in violation of the law will be held accountable."

