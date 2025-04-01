Tariff update: Chicago-area auto industry watching impact of Trump's planned tariffs closely

As the world waits for President Donald Trump's latest US tariff announcement, the Chicago-area auto industry will be watching closely.

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- President Donald Trump is set to impose more tariffs on trade partners all over the world.

The president is escalating a trade war that many industry experts expect will cost the American consumer, especially in the short-term.

Local business owners in the auto industry are explaining why car-buyers and car-owners could feel the burden.

The showroom floor at Hawk Auto Group in Forest Park has a mix of vehicles: both foreign and domestic. And most vehicles, even those built by American automakers, are full of components made in other countries.

John Crane owns dealerships all over the south and west suburbs, including the Hawk Auto. He and others in the industry are watching closely the impact of President Trump's planned 25% tariffs on auto imports and auto parts.

"Manufacturer 'A' has to be able to compete with Manufacturer 'B.' So, whoever decides that they're going to come out and pass the least amount to the consumers is going to set the standard that everyone else has to meet," Crane said.

Crane says potential new car-buyers can expect a 10% price increase. So, if you're buying a $40,000 car, it'll cost about $4,000 more in just a few months. But, even if you're not in the market for new wheels, your current ride might need repair.

Fred Billeh owns Discount Auto Warehouse in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood.

"It's going to impact our business big time. But, people still got to fix their cars, still going to pay the money no matter what," Billeh said.

Billeh estimates he has more than a million auto parts in his warehouse, mostly coming from countries impacted by planned tariffs, including 70-80 percent of his inventory, he says, that came from China.

"We're gonna have to raise the price for the customer," Billeh said.

Still, you can always shop around. One customer says he got a part for $300, when a dealership quoted him $800.

"I'm very concerned because I'm very big on repairing my cars and spending less money to repair," the customer said.

But, if a big purchase is on your mind, time may not be on your side.

"If you think you're going to buy in the next several months, get in in the next two months and buy out of the stock that's there," Crane said.