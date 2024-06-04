Will President Biden's immigration order limiting asylum-seekers affect migrants in Chicago?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While the flow has slowed down, Chicago migrants continue to fill city shelters. For the past two years, cities including Chicago have borne the brunt of the situation as the U.S.-Mexico border.

Tuesday, President Joe Biden took executive action to limit access to asylum-seekers when illegal border crossings reach high levels.

"We are so disappointed. This is not what we would expect from the Biden Administration. This is essentially a playbook from the Trump administration," said Mary Meg McCarthy, executive director for the National Immigration Justice Center.

Biden's announcement came the same day as the National Immigration Justice Center's Human Rights Award luncheon. The organization provides immigration attorneys to asylum seekers. Advocates say helping people at the border, not turning them away, is the American way.

"We need to have more investment and people at the border, people prosecuting cases and the number of judges that are working on asylum cases," said Sylvia Puente, executive director of the Latino Policy Forum.

Puente said Biden's executive order may cost him some Latino voters.

"I think it's going to cause a great deal of consternation and consideration and how at least I know I cast my vote in November," she said.

Political experts said Tuesday's announcement was aimed at independents, who view immigration as a big issue.

"He sees the gulf with the independent voters and that is where he is trying to reach and bring those back to the Democratic column," said political analyst Thom Serafin.

But others say it's not about votes, it's about saving lives. Chicago Congresswoman Delia Ramirez, a Democrat, called Biden's order dangerous.

"What you're going to see and hear is more people are going to die and drown in the Rio Grande attempting to come in here because we're not actually addressing the root cause of migration," she said.

Before Biden announced his executive order, the National Immigration Justice Center, the ACLU and others were already crafting language for a lawsuit against the Biden administration similar to what was filed against President Trump a few years ago.