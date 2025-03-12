Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil expected in court after ICE arrest

Mahmoud Khalil -- the Palestinian activist who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the campus of Columbia University, despite possessing a green card -- is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Khalil is currently being held in Louisiana after being arrested in New York earlier this week. His legal team is asking for Khalil to order the government to return him to New York while his legal fight plays out.

The court will hear the habeas corpus petition filed by Khalils legal team on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trumps administration has alleged that Khalil -- who was a leader of the pro-Palestinian encampment protests on Columbia's campus -- was a supporter of Hamas. Authorities have not charged Khalil with a crime and the administration has not provided any evidence showing Khalil's alleged support for the militant group.

The Trump administration said it has the authority to remove Khalil under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

"Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the secretary of state has the right to revoke a green card or a visa for individuals who serve, or are adversarial to the foreign policy and the national security interests of the United States of America," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday. "Mahmoud Khalil was an individual who was given the privilege of coming to this country to study at one of our nation's finest universities and colleges and he took advantage of that opportunity, of that privilege, by siding with terrorists, Hamas terrorists."

Baher Azmy, one of the lawyers representing Khalil, called his client's alleged alignment with Hamas "false and preposterous."

Attorney Amy E. Greer said Khalils detention in Louisiana is a "blatantly improper but familiar tactic designed to frustrate the New York federal court's jurisdiction."

Khalil's arrest has prompted protests calling for his release. Fourteen members of Congress have also signed a letter demanding his release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.